All lanes closed on Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft after dump truck flips over, police say

HOUSTON – All mainlanes were closed on the Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft Street after a dump truck overturned Friday afternoon, according to Houston police.

The accident was reported around noon.

U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway (southbound) @ Hillcroft , Dump Truck overturned. All main lanes closed. Find alternate route. #houtraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 14, 2020

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route until the scene is cleared