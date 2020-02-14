All lanes closed on Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft after dump truck flips over, police say
HOUSTON – All mainlanes were closed on the Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft Street after a dump truck overturned Friday afternoon, according to Houston police.
The accident was reported around noon.
U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway (southbound) @ Hillcroft , Dump Truck overturned. All main lanes closed. Find alternate route. #houtraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 14, 2020
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route until the scene is cleared
