All lanes closed on Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft after dump truck flips over, police say

Dump truck overturned on Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft on Feb. 14, 2020. (Houston Transtar)

HOUSTON – All mainlanes were closed on the Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft Street after a dump truck overturned Friday afternoon, according to Houston police.

The accident was reported around noon.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route until the scene is cleared

