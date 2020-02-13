Woman, baby airlifted to hospital after 18-wheeler crashes into vehicles on I-45 in Walker County, officials say
HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler crashed into two vehicles on Interstate 45 in Walker County, leaving three people critically injured, officials said.
The two vehicles were at a stop in the southbound lanes due to a previous crash on the highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region.
Troopers said a 27-year-old woman and a 4-month-old baby were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown and a 34-year-old man was taken via ambulance to Conroe Hospital. Troopers said all three are in serious condition.
The cause of the wreck is unknown.
Drivers can expect delays as officials investigate the scene.
