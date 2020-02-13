59ºF

WATCH: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch returns home to warm welcome from her dog

In this June 2019 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Christina Koch poses for a portrait inside of the vestibule between a SpaceX Dragon cargo craft and the Harmony module of the International Space Station. Still fresh from space, NASA's new record-setting astronaut says that aside from sore muscles and feelings of off-balance, she's readjusting well to gravity after nearly 11 months in space. Koch met with reporters on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, six days after returning from the International Space Station. Her 328-day mission was the longest ever by a woman. (NASA via AP)
HOUSTON – NASA Astronaut Christina Koch has reunited with her dog, LBD, after spending 328 days on the international space station.

Koch told KPRC 2 in a one-on-one interview that seeing her dog was the first thing she did when she returned.

" I reunited with my dog, LBD, which was wonderful. I also took a family trip to the beach, taking in the sights and sounds of the ocean is something I really missed," she said.

Koch recently completed the longest space flight in history by a woman.

Check out this video of Koch and LBD’s reunion:

Reuniting with my dog!

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!

Posted by NASA Astronaut Christina Hammock Koch on Thursday, February 13, 2020

