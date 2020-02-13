WATCH: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch returns home to warm welcome from her dog

HOUSTON – NASA Astronaut Christina Koch has reunited with her dog, LBD, after spending 328 days on the international space station.

Koch told KPRC 2 in a one-on-one interview that seeing her dog was the first thing she did when she returned.

" I reunited with my dog, LBD, which was wonderful. I also took a family trip to the beach, taking in the sights and sounds of the ocean is something I really missed," she said.

Koch recently completed the longest space flight in history by a woman.

Check out this video of Koch and LBD’s reunion: