Teen bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A teen bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital for treatment after being struck by a vehicle in a northwest Harris County neighborhood Thursday evening, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez tweeted at 5:05 p.m. that deputies were at 14200 Philippine Street near Windfern Road after the teenager was struck.

The boy, who Gonzalez said was approximately 15 years old, was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

