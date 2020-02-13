Classes cancelled for Columbia-Brazoria ISD students following water line damage from construction, district says

BRAZORIA, Texas – Classes have been cancelled for Columbia-Brazoria ISD students Thursday, district officials announced.

The cancellation comes after water lines in the city of Brazoria were damaged during construction work.

According to the district’s Facebook page, contractors working in Brazoria damaged city water lines and forced the city to issue a boil water notice. CBISD officials said they have been advised not use city-supplied water until the issue can be solved and water tested.

While Barrow Elementary, West Brazos Junior High School, and the CBISD Support Center were the only buildings impacted, the district said all campuses will remain closed due to the total number of students and staff involved.

All after-school activities at other campuses will remain as scheduled, the district’s Facebook said.