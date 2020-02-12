Police chase in southeast Houston ends in head on collision Wednedsay, officials say

HOUSTON – A police chase ended in a head-on collision with another driver in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police officers attempted to pull a driver over at about 1:36 p.m. in the 3400 block of Dixie Drive. The driver took off and police officers chased them for about 10 to 15 minutes, officials said.

The chase ended near the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Cullen Boulevard when the suspect driver struck another vehicle head-on.

At least one person was treated for injuries and loaded in an ambulance to be transported to a hospital.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the wreck.

One person was injured in a wreck following a police chase in southeast Houston on Feb. 12, 2020. (KPRC)

