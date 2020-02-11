Woman accused of making fake 911 calls in botched Harding Street Raid in custody after violating bond, court records show

HOUSTON – The woman accused of making fake 911 calls, setting into motion the events of the botched Jan. 2019 Harding Street raid that left two people dead, was taken into custody Tuesday after violating the terms of her bond.

Patricia Ann Garcia, 53, appeared in court Tuesday and was taken into custody after allegedly violating the conditions of her bond. She will appear in court again Thursday for a new bond hearing. She will remain in custody at least until the hearing.

KPRC 2 reached out to Garcia’s attorney, John Parras, for comment but he chose not to make a statement Tuesday.

Garcia is accused of reporting false information. Officials say on Jan. 8, 2019, Garcia, a neighbor of the victims of the botched Harding Street raid, made a series of 911 calls that investigators believe set off the chain of events that culminated in the botched raid 20 days later. She allegedly told officials her daughter was inside of the Harding Street home with heavily armed drug dealers. She is accused of falsely reporting that the people in the home were doing crack cocaine and heroin.

If convicted of federal charges, Goines faces up to life in prison. Each obstruction count carries a potential 20-year sentence. Garcia faces a 5-year prison term.

On Jan. 28, 2019, Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were killed when several police officers burst into their home at 7815 Harding Street. After officers shot the couple’s dog, Tuttle began firing at officers and they returned fire, killing both Nicholas and Tuttle, officials say. Five HPD officers were also hurt in the gunfire.

Former HPD officers, 55-year-old Gerald Goines and 46-year-old Steven Bryant also face several federal and state charges in this case. Read more about their charges here.