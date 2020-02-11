3 killed in overnight traffic incidents across greater Houston area

HOUSTON – Three people are dead after they were involved in separate traffic incidents across the greater Houston area.

Northwest Harris County fatal auto-ped

The first accident happened around 8:11 p.m. Monday in northwest Harris County

A man tried to run across FM 1960 near Mills Road when he was struck by at least two passing vehicles, authorities said.

Deputies said the person came out of the woods in the area and tried to cross 1960 when he was hit by the first vehicle. That driver immediately stopped and called 911.

Shortly after being hit by the first vehicle, the person was hit by at least one other vehicle. That driver is also cooperating with authorities.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man killed in sing-car crash in Needville on Feb. 11, 2020 (KPRC 2)

Needville fatal crash

Hours later, a man died after he crashed into a tree in Fort Bend County.

The man was traveling eastbound on FM 442 at Dipple Lehman Road in Needville when he veered off the road and crashed into a tree, authorities said.

Deputies said the driver – who was a man in his 60s – was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. It is unknown if rain was a factor, but it had been raining in the area earlier in the night.

Man killed in Huffman single-car crash on Feb. 11, 2020 (KPRC 2)

Huffman rollover accident

Shortly after the Needville accident, a man in northeast Harris County was killed after authorities said he lost control of his pickup truck and was ejected from his vehicle.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on FM 2100 near Guy Road in Huffman, authorities said.

Deputies said the 36-year-old man was in a white Chevy pickup headed southbound on 2100 when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The vehicle rotated sideways, hit a ditch and the fence of a nearby business before the truck flipped, ejecting the driver from the truck, deputies said.

Authorities said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. There was light drizzle and the road was likely slick.

Deputies said they will be taking those factors and the possibility of impairment into account as they work to investigate the cause of the crash.