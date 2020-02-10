Bride-to-be spent $12K for Katy venue that shut its doors, putting her wedding day at risk

KATY, Texas – Angelica Gonzalez’s perfect day is now in limbo.

The bride-to-be said Noah’s Event Venue, the location of her wedding, unexpectedly closed without any sort of notification.

“Saturday, I received a call from the DJ that I booked for my event, and he explained that there were sketchy news stories online about the venue I booked in Katy. He said he heard it might be closing,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said she tried visiting the store, calling and emailing but has been unable to get in contact with anyone.

“It’s supposed to be the best day of my life, and now we’re left with unresponsiveness,” she said.

Gonzalez is set to marry her high school sweetheart on March 21. The couple has been planning the wedding for about a year.

She said she has paid Noah’s Event Venue about $12,000 for the space and bar, which includes nearly $5,000 two weeks ago.

In total, the Gonzalez family said they have spent $40,000 on the wedding, and the closure of the venue puts the entire wedding at risk.

Noah’s Event Center is a do-it-yourself type of venue, Gonzalez said, meaning they had to find their own vendors. She said they have contracts with many businesses for food, flowers, decorations and other items for the big day.

A national bridal issue

This is not the first time Noah’s Event Venue has left brides scrambling.

The company has filed for bankruptcy and closed three Texas locations, including in Sugar Land in July 2019.

A number of news stories show that the closures put brides in similar situations across the country.

“I don’t blame the people that worked at the venue,” Gonzalez said. "I don’t believe they knew anything. They were all really great to us, but we should have been notified.”

Gonzalez said her family has not ruled out legal action but will wait to see how the company responds.

She said she will begin searching for a new venue starting Monday morning.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Noah’s Event Venue but has not heard back.