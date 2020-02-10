Bail set at $450,000 for teen accused of luring Lamar HS student to his death

HOUSTON – The teenage girl accused of luring a Lamar High School student to his death appeared before a judge Monday.

Keona Mouton, 17, made her first court appearance weeks after a judge ruled that she would be tried as an adult.

Mouton is charged with murder in connection with DeLindsey Mack’s death on Nov. 13, 2018. According to authorities, Mouton – who was 16 at the time – is accused of luring Mack to an apartment complex near Lamar High School, where Mack was shot at least seven times, execution-style.

According to prosecutors, Mouton was texting one of the men who is accused of killing Mack. She and another girl were walking with Mack near the complex when Mouton abandoned them just before two men drove up and opened fire, prosecutors said.

In court Monday, the judge set conditions for Mouton’s bail, which was set at $450,000. Should she make that bail, Mouton will be under house arrest and will have to wear a GPS monitor. She cannot have contact with either of the two men, documented gang members, also charged in connection with Mack’s death.

According to Mouton’s attorney, they will have to gather more information on the case in order to determine Mouton’s involvement.

The state declined to comment.