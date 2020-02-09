Sunday Conversations: Meet Pual Pavlou, dean of The Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston
He’s a man who has been recognized by many as one of the world’s most influential scientific minds. Now he’s the dean of The Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston.
Owen Conflenti sits down with Paul Pavlou and talks about his time growing up in the country of Cyprus, his professional basketball career, and how he went from engineer to dean.
