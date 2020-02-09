Houston-area student at the center of the dreadlocks controversy makes red carpet appearance at Oscars 2020

The story about hair distraction at a Houston-area school district continues on the red carpet of the Oscars.

Deandre Arnold, the former Barbers Hill ISD senior who refused to cut his dreadlocks to meet the district’s new dress code, was invited to Hollywood by Matthew A. Cherry, the producer of ‘Hair Story’. The Oscar-nominated animated short film documents a Black man who tries to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Arnold and his mother Sandy also met the film’s producers, actress Gabrielle Union and husband and NBA star Dwayne Wade. Dove provided Arnold and his mother a full wardrobe and glam.

The Oscar invitation is among the latest positive reactions from celebrities, who supports Arnold’s decision not to cut his hair. Alicia Keys recently presented the teen with a $20,000 scholarship on the Ellen show.

Here are photos and videos from the Oscars weekend:

DeAndre Arnold is making his #Oscars debut with the #HairLove team! Follow along with his "Hair Love" journey: https://t.co/oJD6ghKx5r pic.twitter.com/urpVy7GSZM — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) February 9, 2020

Gabrielle Union Inviting Teen DeAndre Arnold To The Oscars Left Him 'At ... https://t.co/yy9eJypte1 via @YouTube — Kyndle Nance 🤜🏽✊🏾🤛🏿 #BelieveInTheFight (@7HIELD_) February 9, 2020

Best Animated Short nominee & former athlete @MatthewACherry is carrying on Kobe Bryant's legacy at the #Oscars tonight. More on his incredible journey to the Academy Awards: https://t.co/Ci0YDq3ZO6 #etalkRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/AzfvHuyJ4M — etalk (@etalkCTV) February 9, 2020

Great times at our #HairLove pre-Oscar dinner sponsored by @Dove. We showed Deandre and his family a lot of love. Thanks for coming through Senator @HollyJMitchell, @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu. Can’t wait for tomorrow. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ob2b8mSD3h — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 9, 2020