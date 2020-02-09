71ºF

Houston-area student at the center of the dreadlocks controversy makes red carpet appearance at Oscars 2020

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: US director Matthew A. Cherry (2nd L) US producer Karen Rupert Toliver (3rd R) and Deandre Arnold (3rd L), the Texas teen who was told his dreadlocks violated school dress code, attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
The story about hair distraction at a Houston-area school district continues on the red carpet of the Oscars.

Deandre Arnold, the former Barbers Hill ISD senior who refused to cut his dreadlocks to meet the district’s new dress code, was invited to Hollywood by Matthew A. Cherry, the producer of ‘Hair Story’. The Oscar-nominated animated short film documents a Black man who tries to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Arnold and his mother Sandy also met the film’s producers, actress Gabrielle Union and husband and NBA star Dwayne Wade. Dove provided Arnold and his mother a full wardrobe and glam.

The Oscar invitation is among the latest positive reactions from celebrities, who supports Arnold’s decision not to cut his hair. Alicia Keys recently presented the teen with a $20,000 scholarship on the Ellen show.

Here are photos and videos from the Oscars weekend:

