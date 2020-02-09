HCSO: 1 person killed, another injured in confrontation with armed security officer at north Houston sports bar

HOUSTON – One person is dead and another was injured during a confrontation with an armed security officer at a north Houston sports bar early Sunday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a sports bar located in the 15000 block of North Freeway, near Barren Springs Drive.

Around closing time, a security officer began clearing the bar when he encountered a group who remained inside, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. When the security officer approached the group, an altercation ensued and at some point the security officer in uniform pulled out his weapon, shot one person, then turned around and shot another, Gonzalez said. Both people collapsed. One person was declared dead at the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said several people were still in the establishment during the shooting. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.