Driver crashes into METRO bus stop in downtown Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A woman was rushed to the hospital after her car slammed into a METRO bus stop, investigators said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Austin Street and Franklin Street.

Witnesses said they believe the woman was driving the wrong way down the street at a high speed before hitting the bus stop.

The driver was pinned under her dashboard during the crash and had to be cut out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.