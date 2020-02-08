Torchy’s Tacos will torch your ex’s stuff at ‘Salty Singles Day’ party
Calling all the salty singles out there! Torchy’s Tacos is offering you a fiery new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and it certainly puts the “torch” in Torchy’s.
The beloved Texas taco chain will help you torch your ex’s stuff at its “Salty Singles Day” party on Feb. 12. OK, so there’s a catch: This combustible, cathartic offer is only available at the chain’s Mueller location in Austin. But what’s a three-hour drive to a taco shop when sweet hot revenge is on the menu?
The “Salty Singles Day” party will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at 1801 E. 51st St. Bldg. D in Austin, Texas.
Salty Singles
Broke: Valentine's Day Woke: Single's Day Bespoke: Salty Single's Day Salty AF Austinites come out Wednesday, February 12th from 1:00-6:00PM to drop off your ex's old stuff, and stick around for happy hour while you're at it. We'll take care of the rest. 😈Posted by Torchy's Tacos on Friday, February 7, 2020
