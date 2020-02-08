Torchy’s Tacos will torch your ex’s stuff at ‘Salty Singles Day’ party

Calling all the salty singles out there! Torchy’s Tacos is offering you a fiery new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and it certainly puts the “torch” in Torchy’s.

The beloved Texas taco chain will help you torch your ex’s stuff at its “Salty Singles Day” party on Feb. 12. OK, so there’s a catch: This combustible, cathartic offer is only available at the chain’s Mueller location in Austin. But what’s a three-hour drive to a taco shop when sweet hot revenge is on the menu?

The “Salty Singles Day” party will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at 1801 E. 51st St. Bldg. D in Austin, Texas.