Remembering Maleah Davis: Father plans pink, bubble-themed birthday to celebrate daughter

HOUSTON – Thursday would have been Maleah Davis’ fifth birthday.

To celebrate her life, Craig, the little girl’s biological father, is throwing a party Saturday at 3 p.m. at Sunnyside Park, 3502 Bellfort St.

Davis posted a Happy Birthday post to Maleah on Instagram Thursday saying, “Happy Birthday Leah I still don’t have words for this, so I’ll keep it short and say I will love you forever you will live forever threw me, I still can’t believe this situation we are in.”

Anyone who wants to go celebrate Maleah is asked to wear pink and bring lots of bubbles and love. Craig also asked that no one bring balloons because they are not permitted at Houston Public Parks.

Maleah was laid to rest June 22, 2019 in a private funeral service.

She was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, Derion Vence. He was arrested seven days later on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Vence, 27, has been in custody since May 11, 2019, after he was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge in connection with Maleah’s death. Vence, who has been described by family members as Maleah’s stepfather, has also been charged with injury to a child, “intentionally and knowingly causing serious bodily injury” to Davis.

Court documents reveal Vence is accused of striking Maleah with a blunt object, causing her to hit another blunt object and fall to the floor. Vence is also accused of restricting the child’s airway with an unknown object and failing to provide proper medical care, according to court records.

Investigators said that Maleah died by homicidal violence.

Vence reported Maleah missing May 4, 2019. According to investigators, Vence said he, Maleah and her younger brother were attacked the previous day when he’d stopped to check a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during an attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

Maleah’s body was found on May 31, 2019, in Arkansas. Activist Quanell X claims Vence confessed to him that Maleah’s death was the result of an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.