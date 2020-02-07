Pierce Bush enters the political fray in run for Texas 22

Pierce Bush, the grandson of the late former President George H.W. Bush, is taking his first stab at politics, becoming the latest in the Bush family political dynasty to try public office.

Pierce Bush hopes to replace the retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, to represent Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. He said he will wholeheartedly support the policies of President Donald Trump which he said is what the country needs.

“It is his policies, and the conservative principles that he stands for, that I fundamentally believe are the most empowering of ideals that encourage American citizens to live their full lives to their God-given potential,” Pierce Bush said.

The GOP primary field in the 22nd District is a robust one with 15 candidates hoping to represent the Republican party in November. Pierce Bush said the Democrats’ Socialist agenda must be stopped.

“There are real people on the other side of the aisle that are trying to sell an idea that big government can answer all of our country’s problems,” he said. “We fundamentally know in this community, in this congressional district, that opportunity is created when you place individuals above government.”

Harris County DA to host ‘Make It Right’ job fair

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Former Houston City Council Member Dwight Boykins (KPRC)

It’s being billed as the chance for those who have run afoul of the law to “make it right” on Feb. 15.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the “Make It Right” fair is being combined with a 2nd Chance Job Fair to give help to those who need it, but don’t know how to navigate the system.

“I happen to think that once someone has served their time or especially once they’ve completed probation, or even had their case dismissed, it needs to come off their record when it can so they are as employable as possible,” Ogg said.

Reelabilities Film Festival tackles bias against the disabled

Dee Dee Dochen, Co-chair of Reelabilities Film Festival and Diana Codispoti disability inclusion advocate (KPRC)

Thirty years ago the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law. It is with that backdrop that this year’s Reelabilities Film Festival prepares for its biggest series of programs yet, spanning nine days.

“Our mission every time is to utilize the arts as a vehicle for celebrating the stories lives and talents of people with disabilities,” said Dee Dee Dochen, co-chair of the event. “It’s all with an overriding mission to change perceptions, erase stigmas and pave paths to meaningful employment.”

