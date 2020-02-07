37ºF

Man on a motorized scooter struck, killed by truck at bus stop in west Houston, police say

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: crime, local, Houston
HOUSTON – A man on a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a truck while at a bus stop in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash was reported around 7:53 p.m. at 5801 Bellaire Boulevard.

HPD said the truck also crashed into the sign of a nearby gas station. The driver was thrown from the truck, officials said.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

The crash is being investigated as a suspected DWI, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

