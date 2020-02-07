Houston rapper faces charges after being accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, officials say

HOUSTON – A Houston rapper was arrested Thursday on a family domestic violence warrant in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Constable Mark Herman’s deputies arrived at a home in the 1400 block of Rocky Glen Lane Thursday to arrest 21-year-old Javorius Scott after he was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Scott, who is also known by stage name JayDaYoungan, was found hiding in the attic, according to deputies. A second man, 24-year-old Kardell Robertson, was also found at the home and was detained, authorities say.

Kardell Robertson, 24 (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4) (KPRC)

Deputies say they discovered several illegal substances while searching the home, including oxycodone, promethazine and marijuana, along with firearms and more than $24,000 in cash.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Scott had an outstanding warrant against him and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $20,000.

Robertson was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. His bond was set at $100, Constable Mark Herman said.