Child flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Cypress, deputies say
CYPRESS, Texas – A child was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at Creekway Drive and Deep Woods Drive.
Deputies said the child, possibly 7 years old, is alert but in extreme pain. Deputies said the child was flown via LifeFlight to a hospital.
The driver remained at the scene, deputies said.
