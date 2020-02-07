49ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

49ºF

Local News

Child flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Cypress, deputies say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: auto-ped, northwest Harris County, Harris County Sheriff's Office
Child struck by vehicle in Cypress on Jan. 6, 2020.
Child struck by vehicle in Cypress on Jan. 6, 2020. (KPRC)

CYPRESS, Texas – A child was flown to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at Creekway Drive and Deep Woods Drive.

Deputies said the child, possibly 7 years old, is alert but in extreme pain. Deputies said the child was flown via LifeFlight to a hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, deputies said.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: