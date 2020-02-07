#BuyBlack: Here are 9 Black-owned spots that are perfect for breakfast, brunch in Houston
In honor of Black History Month, KPRC 2 is highlighting Black-owned businesses in the Greater Houston area.
In this edition, we’re spotlight places where you can enjoy breakfast or brunch.
The Breakfast Klub
Menu items: Katfish & grits, wings & waffles and pork chops & eggs
Address: 3711 Travis, Houston, TX 77002
Website: www.thebreakfastklub.com/
Phil & Derek’s Restaurant Jazz Lounge
View this post on Instagram
BRUNCH!!! Where else can you get Lobster & Waffles!? . . Credit to @eat.pray.grub : Brunch w the beat! I honestly wish I had leftovers 😋 . . . RESTAURANT PICS #restaurant #birthday #happybirthday #fries #bacon #bread #waffles #wings #eggs #food #fish #shrimp #seafood #creole #cajun #jazz #music #dessert #brunch #french #live #piano #spicy #fun #steak #foodie #guitar #family #drums #houston
Menu items: The brunch buffet menu varies. Items can include fried catfish, cheese grits, cajun fried potatoes and hot waffle station.
Address: 1701 Webster St., Houston, TX 77003
Website: www.philanddereks.com
Taste Bar + Kitchen
Menu items: Chicken-fried lobster & waffles, smoked Gouda mac & cheese and cinnamon toast crunch waffles
Address: 3015 Bagby St., Houston, TX
Website: www.philanddereks.com
Kaffeine Coffee Internet & Office Cafe
Menu items: Veggie sandwiches, muffins and espresso drinks
Address: 5225 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004
Website: www.kaffeine.pickled.space/
Lindiana’s Southern Vegan Kitchen
Menu items: All vegan brunch menu. Items include chicken and waffles, breakfast burrito and shrimp and grits.
Address: 3530 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, near Texas Southern University campus
Website: www.lindianasvegan.com
Breakfast Brunch Cafe
Menu items: Gulf Coast crab cakes, french beignets and chorizo omelette
Address: 9955 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 110, Cypress, TX 77433
Website: www.breakfastbrunchcafe.com/
Lucille’s
Menu items: Lobster benedict, croissant French toast and oxtail omelette
Address: 5512 La Branch St., Houston, TX 777004
Website: www.lucilleshouston.com
Live Oak
Menu items: Red velvet brunchwich, fried chicken n’ funnel cake and crawfish omelet
Address: 25333 Southmore Blvd., Houston, Texas 77004
Website: www.htxliveoak.com/
The Address
Menu items: Deep-fried deviled eggs, pineapple upside-down pancakes and lobster & eggs
Address: 3333 Raleigh St., Houston, Texas 77021
Website: www.theaddresshouston.com/
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.