#BuyBlack: Here are 9 Black-owned spots that are perfect for breakfast, brunch in Houston

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

(Photo: Parc/Yelp)

In honor of Black History Month, KPRC 2 is highlighting Black-owned businesses in the Greater Houston area.

In this edition, we’re spotlight places where you can enjoy breakfast or brunch.

The Breakfast Klub

Menu items: Katfish & grits, wings & waffles and pork chops & eggs

Address: 3711 Travis, Houston, TX 77002

Website: www.thebreakfastklub.com/

Phil & Derek’s Restaurant Jazz Lounge

Menu items: The brunch buffet menu varies. Items can include fried catfish, cheese grits, cajun fried potatoes and hot waffle station.

Address: 1701 Webster St., Houston, TX 77003

Website: www.philanddereks.com

Taste Bar + Kitchen

Menu items: Chicken-fried lobster & waffles, smoked Gouda mac & cheese and cinnamon toast crunch waffles

Address: 3015 Bagby St., Houston, TX

Website: www.philanddereks.com

Kaffeine Coffee Internet & Office Cafe

Menu items: Veggie sandwiches, muffins and espresso drinks

Address: 5225 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004

Website: www.kaffeine.pickled.space/

Lindiana’s Southern Vegan Kitchen

Menu items: All vegan brunch menu. Items include chicken and waffles, breakfast burrito and shrimp and grits.

Address: 3530 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, near Texas Southern University campus

Website: www.lindianasvegan.com

Breakfast Brunch Cafe

Menu items: Gulf Coast crab cakes, french beignets and chorizo omelette

Address: 9955 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 110, Cypress, TX 77433

Website: www.breakfastbrunchcafe.com/

Lucille’s

Menu items: Lobster benedict, croissant French toast and oxtail omelette

Address: 5512 La Branch St., Houston, TX 777004

Website: www.lucilleshouston.com

Live Oak

Menu items: Red velvet brunchwich, fried chicken n’ funnel cake and crawfish omelet

Address: 25333 Southmore Blvd., Houston, Texas 77004

Website: www.htxliveoak.com/

The Address

Menu items: Deep-fried deviled eggs, pineapple upside-down pancakes and lobster & eggs

Address: 3333 Raleigh St., Houston, Texas 77021

Website: www.theaddresshouston.com/

