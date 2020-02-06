Black caucus joins organization to combat hair discrimination after former Barbers Hill HS teen pressured to cut dreads

HOUSTON – Members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus and the CROWN Coalition, a national alliance of organizations committed to outlawing hair discrimination, will hold a press conference in support of the CROWN Act on Thursday.

The press conference took place at 4 p.m. at the Barbara Jordan‐Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at 3401 Cleburne St.

The CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is a law that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and styles that are commonly associated with race. The act addresses unfair grooming policies that have an impact on Black children, women, and men.

First introduced in California and first passed in New York, the act expands the definition of race to ensure protection in workplaces and in K‐12 public and charter schools.

Former Barbers Hill High School student Deandre Arnold was suspended and told he couldn’t walk in his high school graduation ceremony unless he cut his dreadlocks to meet the school district’s dress code. After failure to compromise, his mother ended up withdrawing him from the school.

Arnold told KPRC 2 that his hair had been in compliance with school rules until recently. His story is now contributing to a national discussion about hair and discrimination. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus members say they support Arnold and the other students across Texas, and will discuss plans to introduce and pass the CROWN Act during the next legislative session.