Man dead, woman critical after gunmen storm motel room, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting at a northeast Houston motel.

The shooting happened around 10:18 p.m. Wednesday at the Plaza Inn Motel on Lockwood Drive near Antha Street, police said.

Authorities said the man and woman were inside a room at the motel when the gunmen forced their way into the room and opened fire.

When police arrived, they said they found the man and woman both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The woman is in critical condition and authorities said it will be “touch and go for her.”

Police said there were witnesses in the motel who heard the shooting. Investigators are still working to learn more about the shooting and the gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.