Homeowner opens fire on would-be thief trying to break into his home, police say

HOUSTON – A would-be thief is injured after police said a homeowner opened fire when he caught the man trying to break into his home in northeast Houston.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Capron Street and Rawley Street in the Fifth Ward, authorities said.

Police said the homeowner heard a noise, and when he went to investigate, he saw a hand reaching in near where the AC unit is.

“(The hand) scares him, he goes and gets his pistol,” said Lt R. Wilkins, with the Houston Police Department. “He goes to the front of the house and is trying to figure out what is going on. At that time the suspect runs around, confronts him and shots were fired.”

Detectives said the would-be thief was shot once in the back. He was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

It is unclear what charges will be filed in connection with the incident.