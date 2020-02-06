Here’s where you can get luxury handbags, more without paying luxury price

Houston – Gallery Auctions is getting ready for a massive handbag auction this weekend.

You’ll find pre-owned designer handbags, duffel bags, wallets, belts, scarves and more. The products will be from some of the most popular brands and styles like the Louis Vuitton Neverfull Handbags in several sizes. The big size sells for about $2,500 in stores. At the auction, they are expected to go for around $400 to $500. There are more than 230 items in the auction from brands like Chanel, Celine, MGM, Hermes and Gucci.

You can see each item online with several pictures. The collection was curated by BrandCo Paris. Each item has been vetted and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

What you need to know