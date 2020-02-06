DPS Trooper fires gun at armed robbers in northwest Houston; search underway after suspects flee

HOUSTON – A Department of Public Safety trooper fired his gun at three men who officials say were trying to rob an AT&T store in northwest Houston Wednesday afternoon. The gunshot did not strike any of the suspects and they fled the scene on foot, officials say.

At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the trooper was working security at the store located at the 10650 Northwest Freeway, DPS officials said in a press conference.

The trooper was in uniform when the accused approached the store and he “made his presence known” and then “opened fire” on the suspects, officials said.

Investigators found a handgun on the lawn of a Los Cucos restaurant nearby and a mask near the scene. The single shot fired by the trooper hit the front door of the AT&T store.

The Houston Police Department, DPS, Texas Rangers and other law enforcement are searching for the three men Wednesday. Police K-9 units and a DPS helicopter are aiding in the search.

There is no good description of the suspects. At least one of them was wearing a mask, officials say. The trooper was not hurt, and it is unknown if anything was taken from the store.