18-wheeler flips over, dumps trash in Richmond
RICHMOND – Crews continue to clean up trash spilled on the side of the road in Richmond, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
An 18-wheeler carrying trash flipped over near FM 762 and Brazos Lake Drive, according to deputies.
Officials said the cleanup is expected to take several hours. The northbound lane is blocked.
Deputies are conducting traffic control.
No one was injured.
