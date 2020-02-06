51ºF

18-wheeler flips over, dumps trash in Richmond

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Crews continue to clean up trash spilled on the side of the road in Richmond, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. (KPRC)

RICHMOND – Crews continue to clean up trash spilled on the side of the road in Richmond, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

An 18-wheeler carrying trash flipped over near FM 762 and Brazos Lake Drive, according to deputies.

Officials said the cleanup is expected to take several hours. The northbound lane is blocked.

Deputies are conducting traffic control.

No one was injured.

