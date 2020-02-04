Lawnmowers worth $10K stolen from little league baseball, softball teams at El Franco Lee Park

HOUSTON – It might not be much to some, but to the little leagues that play at El Franco Lee Park, a lawnmower means a lot.

“It’s that simple. It’s just cutting grass and it means a lot because it’s baseball,” said vice president of Sagemont Beverly Hills Little League, Daisy Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, whose son plays in the Sagemont Beverly Hills Little League, said she made a disheartening discovery by the field on Monday morning. She said the league’s $10,000 riding lawnmower was stolen.

“It’s not just $10,000 it’s our baseball season, it’s our resources it’s all of our hard work,” Gonzalez said.

A couple of fields down from Gonzalez, the Southbelt Girl Softball League’s lawnmower and weed eater were stolen from two storage units that were locked up

“When springtime comes, the grass starts growing, sometimes we have to mow it twice once a week so pretty big significant loss for us,” said Southbelt Girl Softball league organizer, Ruben Garcia.

Garcia, whose daughter plays in the league, said tall grass can be a safety issue for players.

“The balls that get hit out there sometime the grass is too high and might take some bad hops,” Garcia said.

Both leagues have reported the theft to the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.