Man charged with felony murder after fourth DWI ends in fatal crash, deputies say

CHAMPIONS POINT, Texas – A man with four DWIs has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Bammel North Houston Road and Champion Forest Drive in the Champions Point area, deputies said.

A man identified as Jeffrey Davis was heading north on Bammel North Houston in a Ford F-150 when he failed to yield right of way at the intersection of Bammel and Champion Forest, deputies said.

Davis turned left to get onto Champion Forest and that is when he hit an oncoming driver –identified as Eduardo Tovias -- who was heading southbound on Bammel and had the right of way, authorities said.

Tovias was pronounced dead at the scene. Davis was transported to a hospital where he was treated for unknown injuries. Authorities said he was showing signs of intoxication.

This is Davis’ fourth DWI and was charged with felony murder in connection with the crash.

“The most tragic and the scariest thing is individuals like (Davis),” said Sean Teare with the district attorney’s office. “This person is a fourth time DWI. The first DWI people you typically don’t see committing this tragic and this horrible of a crime. What we have here is somebody who has been convicted three times before of DWI (and) continues to do it, and this is always the final outcome.”

The district attorney’s office is investigating where Davis bought or was served alcohol.

Davis is facing a minimum of five years and a maximum of life in prison.