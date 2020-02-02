Officials: Pursuit ends with fatal crash in Missouri City

One person is dead following a police chase in Missouri City late Saturday, officials said.

The chase began just after 10 p.m. in southwest Houston, near Interstate 610 and Stella Link Road when officers located a stolen vehicle and attempted to pull it over, officials said. When the driver refused to pull over, a pursuit began.

At some point during the chase, two passengers exited the vehicle. Officers detained them shortly after, officials said.

During the chase, the driver appeared to shoot at the officers, according to investigators.

The pursuit ended when the driver jumped a curb and crashed into a pole near Highway 6 and Farm to Market Road 1092 in Missouri City, according to officials.

The driver struck the pole so hard a traffic light fell down, said Assistant Chief Henry Gaw with the Houston Police Department. Soon after, the vehicle caught fire. Emergency crews pulled the driver from the vehicle and transported the driver to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Gaw.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to officials.