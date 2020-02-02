Man killed in hit-and-run on Aldine Bender Road in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a man Saturday night in north Houston.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the 600 block of Aldine Bender Road.

Investigators said a witness said the man was standing on the side of the road when a car heading eastbound struck him.

HCSO is asking anyone with information to call (713) 221-6000.