Man killed in hit-and-run on Aldine Bender Road in north Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a man Saturday night in north Houston.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the 600 block of Aldine Bender Road.
Investigators said a witness said the man was standing on the side of the road when a car heading eastbound struck him.
HCSO is asking anyone with information to call (713) 221-6000.
