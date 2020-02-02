Local educator hosts ‘Love Literacy’ event to support mental health in the OST/South Union community

HOUSTON – A local educator is hosting an event to support the need for community-based literacy development instruction and seeks to overcome the proliferation of inadequate mental health services in and around the OST/ South Union area, according to a press release.

Tiffany Nelson of Imagiread will host “Love Literacy” to promote learning engagement on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Little Free Library at The Park at Palm Center Community Garden. The event happens simultaneously with the garden’s first Farmer’s Market of the month at 5997 Beekman Road.

The new Little Free Libary will feature culturally authentic literature for all ages. Families are invited to attend monthly events for book discussions, participate in hand-on S.T.R.E.A.M-based activities and enjoy healthy snacks prepared with garden stock.

A select number of free tickets are available via Eventbrite. Volunteers and patrons are needed.

For more information, please contact inquiries@imagiread.com or call 281-662-4185.