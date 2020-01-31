Teen girl drugged, sexually assaulted in Cypress area, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas – An investigation is underway after police said a teen was drugged and sexually assaulted in northwest Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a runaway call around 3:20 a.m. Friday on the Northwest Freeway near Fry Road.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl in a car with two men in their 20s, according to authorities.

Deputies said the girl told them she had been drugged and sexually assaulted.

The two men were detained as investigators work to learn more details surrounding the case. It is unclear if the two men have been charged.