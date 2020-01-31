Overturned heavy truck on I-610 near McCarty blocks three lanes
HOUSTON – The left three lanes are blocked off on Interstate 610 East at McCarty Street northbound after a crash involving a heavy truck, according to the Houston Police Department.
The wreck occurred before 3 p.m. Friday, per HPD.
The public can expect delays, according to HPD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
I-610 East Loop @ McCarty N/B— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2020
Accident involving a Heavy Truck. The three left lanes blocked off. Expect Delays.#houtraffic
