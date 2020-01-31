56ºF

Overturned heavy truck on I-610 near McCarty blocks three lanes

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – The left three lanes are blocked off on Interstate 610 East at McCarty Street northbound after a crash involving a heavy truck, according to the Houston Police Department.

The wreck occurred before 3 p.m. Friday, per HPD.

The public can expect delays, according to HPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

