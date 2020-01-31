Man wearing gas mask escorted off Houston-bound flight
A man flying from Dallas-Fort Worth to Houston on Thursday morning caused fright for others onboard, according to one passenger.
The American Airline flight which takes 60-90 minutes on average was delayed by nearly an hour due to the disturbance.
@AmericanAir , Just FYI flight 2212 to Houston was delayed an hour because you let this guy on the plane wearing a gas mask. This then panicked people on the plane and we had to wait for him to be escorted off. @abc13houston @KHOU @HoustonChron @KPRC2 @FOX26Houston #trainbetter pic.twitter.com/mZkWea606d— Joseph D S❄️ (@ThePlatypusesTX) January 31, 2020
After the man was escorted from the plane, the flight originally scheduled for a 6:59 a.m. departure took off at 7:49 and arrived in Houston at 9:07 a.m.
Reps for American Airlines responded to the initial tweet saying “Our team is aware of this and worked with local officials.”
Thanks for your tweet. Our team is aware of this and worked with local officials. Let us know if you need any assistance with your trip.— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) January 31, 2020
