Man wearing gas mask escorted off Houston-bound flight

A man flying from Dallas-Fort Worth to Houston on Thursday morning caused fright for others onboard, according to one passenger.

The American Airline flight which takes 60-90 minutes on average was delayed by nearly an hour due to the disturbance.

@AmericanAir , Just FYI flight 2212 to Houston was delayed an hour because you let this guy on the plane wearing a gas mask. This then panicked people on the plane and we had to wait for him to be escorted off. @abc13houston @KHOU @HoustonChron @KPRC2 @FOX26Houston #trainbetter pic.twitter.com/mZkWea606d — Joseph D S❄️ (@ThePlatypusesTX) January 31, 2020

After the man was escorted from the plane, the flight originally scheduled for a 6:59 a.m. departure took off at 7:49 and arrived in Houston at 9:07 a.m.

Reps for American Airlines responded to the initial tweet saying “Our team is aware of this and worked with local officials.”