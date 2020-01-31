56ºF

Man wearing gas mask escorted off Houston-bound flight

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

A man wearing a gas mask on a Houston-bound flight was escorted from the plane after causing panic for many passengers.
A man flying from Dallas-Fort Worth to Houston on Thursday morning caused fright for others onboard, according to one passenger.

The American Airline flight which takes 60-90 minutes on average was delayed by nearly an hour due to the disturbance.

After the man was escorted from the plane, the flight originally scheduled for a 6:59 a.m. departure took off at 7:49 and arrived in Houston at 9:07 a.m.

Reps for American Airlines responded to the initial tweet saying “Our team is aware of this and worked with local officials.”

