Body found inside burning El Campo home after woman reported shooting, police say

A body was found early Friday morning inside a burning home in El Campo after a woman reported a shooting at the location, police said.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. at a home on Olive Street near Taylor Street.

According to El Campo police, a 21-year-old woman called for help and said that she had been shot. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a home on fire.

Firefighters were able to remove the woman from the home, and investigators found a body inside the home once the fire was extinguished. Police said family members believe the body is that of 23-year-old Keshun Riggins.

The woman was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear how Riggins and the woman were connected.

Police have requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Texas Rangers, the state’s investigative agency, to investigate the case.