African American history is in the making at Rice University

Reginald DesRoches, Ph.D., came to the U.S. as a child from Haiti, grew up in Brooklyn, was good in math and thought his natural path would be to become an engineer. He did that and more.

Armed now with a doctorate in structural engineering, he’s an expert in designing buildings to better withstand earthquakes. He became the first African American dean at the Rice University School of Engineering and on July 1 he will become the university’s first African American provost.

“For many of us there always will be firsts,” he said. “It’s just part of what we do and part of where we are as a society but the reality is, I need to do a good job. The bottom line is I want to be the best provost, not the first black provost.”

Crown Castle towers lead the way in implementing 5G technology

Jay Brown, President & CEO, Crown Castle (KPRC)

Jay Brown is president and CEO of Crown Castle, a Houston based company recognized as a leader in tower construction in the United States. Cellular technology uses its towers to provide our much-needed cellular and broadband services. Now that 5G technology is on the horizon, our way of life may never be the same.

“If you took 250 acres today in a 4G world you could only connect about four thousand devices in that 250 acres,” Brown said. “In 5G, you can connect a million devices in that same area.”

Chemical company president uses theater to touch lives

Donna Cole, President & CEO, Cole Chemical Company (KPRC)

Donna Cole started her own chemical company more than 40 years ago. It still thrives today, but in addition to chemical distribution, she is now also focusing on movie and theater productions.

“I mentor a lot of people and so you can only do so many people, right?" she said. "But if I can invest some time in a movie or a play and tell a great story to inspire others, then I can mentor millions at a time.”

