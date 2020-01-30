Officials searching for University of St. Thomas student last seen on Jan. 22

HOUSTON – Officials are searching for a University of St. Thomas student who was last seen a week ago in the Montrose area, according to the university’s police department.

Angela Nguyen, 21, is described as being about 5 feet tall with black hair. She was last seen on Sul Ross Street wearing a black coat and white sneakers, carrying a red or pink backpack.

“For Nguyen to go more than 24 hours without any contact with those who know her is unusual, but at this time there has been nothing to indicate foul play,” the University of St. Thomas Police Department wrote in a press release.

Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Nguyen since Wednesday is asked to call the University of St. Thomas Police Department 713-525-3888 or the Houston Police Department 832-394-1840.