Longtime KPRC 2 anchor Bill Balleza shares his favorite hobby, plans for retirement

Legendary KPRC 2 anchor Bill Balleza enjoys woodworking in his free time. His love for woodworking goes back to his childhood.

Balleza has made different wood pieces over the years, but he always gives them away for free.

KRPC viewers now get a chance to win one of his rare wood keepsake boxes that are handmade and signed by Balleza.

The winners will be announced on Balleza’s last day on-air, Friday.

