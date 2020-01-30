55ºF



Lone Star College in Kingwood placed on lockdown as precaution as police investigate incident

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

LSC-Kingwood placed on lockdown as police investigate reported incident.
KINGWOOD, Texas – Lone Star College in Kingwood has been placed on lockdown and students are urged to go to the nearest room and lock the door as police investigate a reported incident, officials said.

The college released an alert to students around 1 p.m.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there have been no reports of casualties at this time and there is a large police presence on the campus. He said there is no confirmation of an active shooter.

This is a developing story.

