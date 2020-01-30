Lone Star College in Kingwood placed on lockdown as precaution as police investigate incident

KINGWOOD, Texas – Lone Star College in Kingwood has been placed on lockdown and students are urged to go to the nearest room and lock the door as police investigate a reported incident, officials said.

The college released an alert to students around 1 p.m.

LSC Alert: Emergency on LSC - KINGWOOD CAMPUS.THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW. Go to nearest room and lock the door. Check email for further instructions. — Lone Star College (@lonestarcollege) January 30, 2020

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there have been no reports of casualties at this time and there is a large police presence on the campus. He said there is no confirmation of an active shooter.

No reports of casualties at this time. Avoid the area large police presence. An active scene until we secure the entire campus. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

No reports of casualties at this time. Avoid the area large police presence. An active scene until we secure the entire campus. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

Plenty of law enforcement on site. @LSCTopCop is lead. No confirmation of active shooter yet. Initial call came from a 3rd party caller. Lockdown is still in place. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 30, 2020

This is a developing story.