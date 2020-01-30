54ºF

JOB ALERT: Texas Typhoon looking to fill 1,000 seasonal jobs as waterpark prepares to open

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

A lifeguard seen at Typhoon Texas in this 2019 promotional photo. (Typhoon Texas)

KATY, Texas – Texas Typhoon is hiring for 1,000 jobs as the west Houston waterpark prepares to open.

For its fifth season, Texas Typhoon will open on weekends starting April 11 and will be open daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day, for the whole summer.

Here’s a list of open part-time positions:

- Water safety

- Front gate

- Food and beverage

- Cabanas and bars

- Maintenance

- Retail

- Birthdays

- Park services

- In-park entertainment

- Cash control

- Parking lot attendants

There are perks to being hired and seasonal hires will receive free admission on days off and complimentary friends and family passes.

“We like to say it’s a summer job you can brag about,” said Typhoon Texas President and General Manager Evan Barnett. “In addition to earning money, many members of our team come here for their first jobs and return summer after summer to work with friends, have fun and learn great job skills that can be applied to a wide variety of future careers.”

For more information on how to apply, click link here.

