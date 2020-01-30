If you’re a Houston couple that’s in a serious relationship and active on social media, you could win an all-expense-paid trip to Europe

HOUSTON – If you’re in a serious relationship and active on social media, you and your partner have the chance to win a free European getaway.

Robbins Brothers is searching for “a pair of travel-loving, photo-taking, highlight-documenting love birds” to send to Europe. If you win, all you have to do is document your trip on social media.

To qualify, couples must be in a serious relationship, active on social media and be willing to contribute content about their experiences.

“Our Proposal Ambassadors get to travel where they want, when they want, to find their top 20 European spots to share with our followers,” Robbins Brothers states.

Qualifying couples can sign up at Robbins Brothers on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 – 10 a.m. in Houston.

Click here for more details.