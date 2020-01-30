10,000 tablets of Fentanyl seized during traffic stop on U.S. 59

KENDLETON, Texas – A man was arrested after $100,000 worth of Fentanyl tablets was recovered during a traffic stop Sunday on U.S. 59 North, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Alejandro Olivares, 37, of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and third-degree felony charges of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Deputies said during the roadside investigation the Task Force Officer found 10 bundles of bags that contained 10,000 tablets of illicit Fentanyl concealed in an aftermarket compartment.

“Our Narcotics Task Force continues to show great results against the war on drugs,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “I’m especially proud of our Interdiction team for intercepting such a dangerous drug.”