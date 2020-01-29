Deshaun Watson gifts military veteran trip to Super Bowl

HOUSTON – If you didn’t already love Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson enough, you will now.

The star player had gifted a Super Bowl trip to a military veteran. Watson posted the news on his Twitter Monday, thanking the United Service Organizations and United Services Automobile Association for helping send the deserving veteran.

Thankful for people like @roger__miranda - a career Army officer - who continues to serve his country by helping troops transition to civilian life. Thanks @USAA & @the_USO for teaming-up with me to provide this soldier 2 tix to #SBLIV. Much deserved. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/bosPbGIbsg — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 27, 2020

The veteran, Roger Miranda, responded to the news on Twitter, saying he was speechless and thanked Watson for the opportunity.

@deshaunwatson THANK YOU SO MUCH! I’m blessed to have served with some of the finest Soldiers throughout my career. They still need our support even after they take off the uniform! — Roger Miranda (@Roger__Miranda) January 27, 2020

“With twenty-two years of military service to his name including multiple overseas deployments, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda is an extraordinary example of what it means to be Army Strong,” Watson said. “I am honored to partner with USAA and the USO to award LTC Roger Miranda and his wife Crystal with this a to Super Bowl LIV in Miami in recognition of his service to our country.”