60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

60ºF

Local News

Deshaun Watson gifts military veteran trip to Super Bowl

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Texans, Deshaun Watson, NFL, Super Bowl, Football, veterans
Deshaun Watson awards military veteran a trip to the Super Bowl.
Deshaun Watson awards military veteran a trip to the Super Bowl. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – If you didn’t already love Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson enough, you will now.

The star player had gifted a Super Bowl trip to a military veteran. Watson posted the news on his Twitter Monday, thanking the United Service Organizations and United Services Automobile Association for helping send the deserving veteran.

The veteran, Roger Miranda, responded to the news on Twitter, saying he was speechless and thanked Watson for the opportunity.

“With twenty-two years of military service to his name including multiple overseas deployments, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda is an extraordinary example of what it means to be Army Strong,” Watson said. “I am honored to partner with USAA and the USO to award LTC Roger Miranda and his wife Crystal with this a to Super Bowl LIV in Miami in recognition of his service to our country.”

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: