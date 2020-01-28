Man wanted in deadly shooting in Houston was out on bond in separate homicide case, officials say

HOUSTON – A Texas Department of Criminal Justice parolee wanted for a deadly shooting in the Acres Homes area of Houston was just charged with two other felonies 10 days earlier, but made bond, officials said.

The TDCJ parole warrant, which gives authorities the right to detain parolees believed to be in violation of their parole, came four days after the suspect, Demondrian McWright, 29, posted bond, according to Andy Kahan, director of Victim Services for Crime Stoppers of Houston.

“If the parole board had issued a warrant while he was arrested, that is the most powerful warrant in the state. He would have been locked up no matter how low the bond that was issued by the court,” Kahan said.

Kahan said the Saturday night murder of Gerald Nash, 36, outside at a convenience store at 2500 W. Little York, was completely preventable.

McWright appears to have made the combined $30,000 bond on Jan. 17, 2020. The TDCJ revocation warrant was issued Jan. 20, according to Kahan. The murder was committed Jan. 25.

“TDCJ is still looking into this specific case and investigating. Circumstances surrounding all pre-revocation warrants are investigated before issued,” said Jeremy Desel, director of communications for TDCJ.