Russo’s New York Pizzeria to open Heights location in early 2020

HOUSTON – Good news Heights-area pizza lovers: A new pizza shop is headed your way. Russo’s New York Pizzeria announced it will open a Heights-area location in early 2020, according to a report from Franchising.com.

Russo’s New York Pizzeria offers New York-style pizza and Italian cuisine.

The fast-casual franchise has over 30 other locations.

The new shop is located at 2805 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX.

Click here for more information about the restaurant franchise.