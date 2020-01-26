Russo’s New York Pizzeria to open Heights location in early 2020
HOUSTON – Good news Heights-area pizza lovers: A new pizza shop is headed your way. Russo’s New York Pizzeria announced it will open a Heights-area location in early 2020, according to a report from Franchising.com.
Russo’s New York Pizzeria offers New York-style pizza and Italian cuisine.
The fast-casual franchise has over 30 other locations.
The new shop is located at 2805 White Oak Drive, Houston, TX.
Click here for more information about the restaurant franchise.
