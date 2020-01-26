Man shot and killed during family disturbance at convenience store in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – One man is dead after police say a family disturbance climaxed in a shooting at a convenience store parking lot in northwest Houston Saturday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at a shop near West Little York Road and Easter Street.

Police said the victim and his girlfriend stopped at the store and saw one of the woman’s male family members get into an argument with another woman.

The victim went into the convenience store and when he came out, he saw the other man confronting his girlfriend, police said. The victim intervened and an altercation between the two men broke out.

The girlfriend’s male family member pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.The man tried to shoot at the victim’s girlfriend but he had run out of bullets. He fled the scene, police said.