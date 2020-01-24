NRG Park will host Houston Gun Collectors & Antiques Show on Jan. 25

HOUSTON – The Houston Gun Collectors & Antiques Show is coming back to NRG Park on Jan. 25.

The two-day event will begin Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first show was held on Dec. 14 in the Houston Heights.

The Houston Gun Collectors Association was organized in 1950 and has continued to regularly host gun shows as a major club activity. The Houston Gun Collectors & Antiques Show is held three times a year in the NRG Center and named the largest gun show in Texas.

The adult event is ages 18 and up. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.