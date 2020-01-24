Fort Bend County officials investigating after toddler drowns in lake in Richmond neighborhood

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County officials are investigating after a toddler drowned in a lake in Richmond Friday morning.

The drowning was reported at 11:30 a.m. near the 2400 block of Old South Drive in Richmond, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials transported the 20-month-old girl to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are unknown.

