No kids allowed: Massive Deer Park estate sale features wild collection of sports stuff, Barbies

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Promotional images from EstateSales.net of merchandise that will be for sale in Deer Park. (EstateSales.net)

HOUSTON – A massive estate sale in Deer Park features an impressive amount of Barbies, toys, cars, and enough sports memorabilia that could make any fan drool.

The sale, ironically enough, is not permitting children to enter, as is typical of a sale with this amount of do-not-touch merchandise.

The sale is billed on the estate sale website as a “downsizing” effort.

Some of the more interesting items shown in the photos include an Atari gaming console, Barbies of nearly every era and pieces of the Houston Oilers’ past.

The sale will be held at 2017 Estate Dr., and the hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on how you can embrace someone else’s apparent Konmari mistake, go here.

